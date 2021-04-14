UrduPoint.com
Rain With Wind Thunderstorm Likely In Balochistan,Punjab,KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Balochistan, Punjab, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and likely to persist during next 4 to 5 days, the MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Sibbi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar 41.

