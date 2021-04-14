Rain with wind thunderstorm likely in Balochistan,Punjab,KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Balochistan, Punjab, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) in Balochistan, Punjab, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and likely to persist during next 4 to 5 days, the MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Sibbi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar 41.