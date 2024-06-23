Open Menu

Rain With Winds, Thunderstorm Predicted In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with winds, thunderstorms in Lahore and other parts of the province at Sunday night and on Monday.

The PMD said continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rain with winds and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Lahore and Narowal on Sunday evening/night and Monday, the department said in its report.

Windstorms/thunderstorms with isolated rain may also occur in Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during this period. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province, PMD said.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between on 40-42°C on Monday and 41-43°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region.

