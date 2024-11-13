Rainfall Expected In Upper Regions To Improve Air Quality:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) After the prolonged poor air quality due to persistent smog, the country's upper regions are anticipated to receive rainfall beginning from November 14 as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.
This rain is expected to reduce foggy conditions and offer significant improvement to air quality levels, providing relief to the citizens.
With pollution levels remaining a pressing concern, it is hoped that the forecasted precipitation will aid in clearing pollutants from the air.
As per PMD’s forecast, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains predicted in upper parts from November 14 (evening/night) to 16th November (morning), 2024.
A frontal weather system is likely to approach upper parts of the country on November 14(evening).
Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan,
Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi,
Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Murree and Galliyat.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are likely in Kashmir including
Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur and Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar from November 14th (evening/night) to November 16 (afternoon).
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha on November 14 (evening/night) and November 15.
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on November 15.
About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the prevailing smoggy conditions are likely to subside in Islamabad, Pothohar region, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and air quality conditions are likely to improve during the forecast period.
Dense foggy conditions are likely to develop in the plains of Punjab following the wet spell.
The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.
The travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious and manage their traveling according to the weather forecast.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Businessmen apprise newly appointed Chief Collector Custom about issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade1 minute ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish four centre of excellence to promote education among Special Children11 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to cooperate with polio teams21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects21 minutes ago
-
Youth crushed to death21 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
SRSO promotes entrepreneurship for social, economic empowerment: CEO21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over wedding party accident in Gilgit21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with 13kg narcotics substances21 minutes ago
-
Veda Bus Service from Nishtar-I to phase-II inaugurated21 minutes ago