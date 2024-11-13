Open Menu

Rainfall Expected In Upper Regions To Improve Air Quality:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) After the prolonged poor air quality due to persistent smog, the country's upper regions are anticipated to receive rainfall beginning from November 14 as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

This rain is expected to reduce foggy conditions and offer significant improvement to air quality levels, providing relief to the citizens.

With pollution levels remaining a pressing concern, it is hoped that the forecasted precipitation will aid in clearing pollutants from the air.

As per PMD’s forecast, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains predicted in upper parts from November 14 (evening/night) to 16th November (morning), 2024.

A frontal weather system is likely to approach upper parts of the country on November 14(evening).

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan,

Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi,

Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Murree and Galliyat.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are likely in Kashmir including

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur and Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar from November 14th (evening/night) to November 16 (afternoon).

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha on November 14 (evening/night) and November 15.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on November 15.

About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the prevailing smoggy conditions are likely to subside in Islamabad, Pothohar region, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and air quality conditions are likely to improve during the forecast period.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to develop in the plains of Punjab following the wet spell.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

The travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious and manage their traveling according to the weather forecast.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Gujranwala Charsadda Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Barkhan Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Talagang Mirpur Kotli Ziarat Buner Bagh November All From

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

3 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

4 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

5 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

5 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan