Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) After the prolonged poor air quality due to persistent smog, the country's upper regions are anticipated to receive rainfall beginning from November 14 as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

This rain is expected to reduce foggy conditions and offer significant improvement to air quality levels, providing relief to the citizens.

With pollution levels remaining a pressing concern, it is hoped that the forecasted precipitation will aid in clearing pollutants from the air.

As per PMD’s forecast, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains predicted in upper parts from November 14 (evening/night) to 16th November (morning), 2024.

A frontal weather system is likely to approach upper parts of the country on November 14(evening).

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan,

Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi,

Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Murree and Galliyat.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are likely in Kashmir including

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur and Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar from November 14th (evening/night) to November 16 (afternoon).

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha on November 14 (evening/night) and November 15.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on November 15.

About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the prevailing smoggy conditions are likely to subside in Islamabad, Pothohar region, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and air quality conditions are likely to improve during the forecast period.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to develop in the plains of Punjab following the wet spell.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

The travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious and manage their traveling according to the weather forecast.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.