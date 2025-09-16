Rainfall In KP, Streams Overflow
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The new spell of rainfall across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has brought relief from scorching heat but also caused flooding in streams and nullahs.
According to different reports on Tuesday, In Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and other adjoining upper areas, the downpour has turned the weather pleasant and broken the intensity of the heatwave, putting smiles back on weary faces.
However, heavy rain in Upper Dir triggered flooding in local streams, leaving residents worried once again.
Chitral and Swat also witnessed heavy rainfall. In Chitral, flooding occurred in several areas overnight, forcing authorities to close the Ashret section of the Chitral road to traffic.
Several other roads were also blocked due to flash floods. Meanwhile, the local administration has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.
In Haripur district, monsoon rains continued late into the night across all three tehsils. The heavy downpour disrupted various link roads, while both water reservoirs in the district have reached capacity. The inflow of water at Tarbela Dam has reached 158,000 cusecs, while the water level at Khanpur Dam has risen to 1,980 feet.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drizzle forecast for costal areas of Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rainfall in KP, streams overflow6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks SUPARCO Day with commemorative stamps honoring space triumphs6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's strategic deterrence never affected during May 2025 standoff: Gen. Kidwai6 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting regarding enhancing criminal investigation6 minutes ago
-
FIA foils fake visa attempt at peshawar airport, 3 agents arrested6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi successfully vaccinated 24,179 girls with HPV vaccine on first day6 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work9 minutes ago
-
IPRI book launch at University College Zhob, BUITEMS emphasizes urgency of economic transformation36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 accused in operation46 minutes ago
-
Operationalized dialysis center at RIUT a blessing. Hanif Abbasi46 minutes ago
-
District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign46 minutes ago