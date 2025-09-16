Open Menu

Rainfall In KP, Streams Overflow

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Rainfall in KP, streams overflow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The new spell of rainfall across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has brought relief from scorching heat but also caused flooding in streams and nullahs.

According to different reports on Tuesday, In Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and other adjoining upper areas, the downpour has turned the weather pleasant and broken the intensity of the heatwave, putting smiles back on weary faces.

However, heavy rain in Upper Dir triggered flooding in local streams, leaving residents worried once again.

Chitral and Swat also witnessed heavy rainfall. In Chitral, flooding occurred in several areas overnight, forcing authorities to close the Ashret section of the Chitral road to traffic.

Several other roads were also blocked due to flash floods. Meanwhile, the local administration has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

In Haripur district, monsoon rains continued late into the night across all three tehsils. The heavy downpour disrupted various link roads, while both water reservoirs in the district have reached capacity. The inflow of water at Tarbela Dam has reached 158,000 cusecs, while the water level at Khanpur Dam has risen to 1,980 feet.

APP/vak

