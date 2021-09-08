UrduPoint.com

Rainfall Increases The Threat Of Dengue Larvae Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:12 PM

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office has forecast more rains in the week

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed officials to revise anti-dengue plan keeping in view the changing weather condition.

The DC asked the officials to control the breeding of mosquito larvae as this was the only way to combat the dengue.

Muhammad Ali warned that September was crucial for dengue mosquito breeding as the temperature was being decreased with each passing day.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC directed the officials to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue SOPs, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

