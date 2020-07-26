UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rainfall increases threat of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on priority basis as Met office forecast more rains in the next days.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP that directions had been issued to officials concerned to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said due to threat of COVID-19 virus and dengue fever ,the residents were advised to take precautionary measures from mosquito bite as present weather was suitable for the growth of dengue larvae .

The CEO said that officials were directed to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the directive.

Sohail called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae where stagnant water was present .

