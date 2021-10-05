Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae breeding,63 confirmed cases admitted in allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Tuesday said the present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis as the Met Office had forecast more rain in the week.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the year, 2019 statistics.

She informed that 3613 cases had been tested positive in 2019,12 in 2020 while only 313 confirmed cases had so far been surfaced in the district since the January of this year.

Giving details about the indoor and outdoor surveillance which had been carried out from September 27 to October 4 in all tehsils of the district ,Dr Faiza told that 225 teams had checked 45,289 houses during indoor surveillance in Potohar town and larvae was detected in 1028 houses,124 teams found larvae in 1010 houses in the Rawalpindi Cantonment board area during checking of the 25,247 houses,206 teams found larvae in 1007 houses out of total 19,263 houses in Rawal town area,105 teams detected larvae in 446 houses in tehsil Taxila area during checking of 22,871 houses,270 teams found larvae in 260 houses in Gujar Khan during checking of 60,763 houses,53 teams detected larvae in 138 houses out of total 10,437 houses in Chaklala Cantonment area,92 teams found in 17 houses of total 19,988 houses in Kahutta,73 teams detected in 27 houses of total 16,433 in Kallar Syeda ,98 teams found larvae only in one house out of total 19,830 houses in Murree while 74 teams found no larvae in any house in tehsil Kotli sattian during checking of 15,800 houses.

She further updated that during the said period 551 teams checked 98,302 sites during outdoor surveillance and larvae was detected at 16,634 sites in all tehsils of the district and cantonment areas.

The CEO said concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic in this year.

Dr Faiza urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told that as many as 683 dengue fevers confirmed patients have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city in the year 2021 out of which 313 belonged to Rawalpindi while others were from the Federal capital area, adding 608 were discharged after recovery.

He informed that presently 126 patients were admitted to three hospitals of the city including Holy Family Hospital(HFH), District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)and Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)out of which 63 were confirmed cases.

Dr Sajjad said that the allied hospitals have increased the number of beds to 195 while in case of any emergency like situation, it would also be increased to deal with the rising number of cases.

Dr Sajjad said all out-efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control. Chance of dengue fever will end by mid of October when the weather conditions change." He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality. /395