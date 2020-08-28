UrduPoint.com
Rainfall Increases Threat Of Dengue Larvae Spread

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

Met office forecast more rains in coming days increasing threat of dengue larvae for which urgent steps are required to tackle the situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Met office forecast more rains in coming days increasing threat of dengue larvae for which urgent steps are required to tackle the situation.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq directed officials to remove stagnant water to stop mosquitoes breeding.

The DC said nothing is more precious than human life and zero tolerance should be shown in dengue control activities.

He said necessary medicines along with latest equipment have been provided to health department to control dengue.

Anwar directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

He called upon residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae.

