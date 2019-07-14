UrduPoint.com
Rainfall Increases Threat Of Dengue Larvae Spread

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in coming days.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Randhawa called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.

