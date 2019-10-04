Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae spread

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the week.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign along with Additional secretary health Muhammad Asim , Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar directed officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said that with the change of weather conditions there are probability that dengue mosquito will take place in indoor spaces.

The DC urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever, adding nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in this regard.

Dogar informed that free of cost tests of around 3500 people have been carried out at three mobile units and five filter clinics while two more filter clinics have started work to carry out tests of the dengue suspects.

On the occasion ,health authority official briefed the meeting that 855 patients were admitted in the allied hospitals of the city including private hospitals out of which 555 were having positive results.

He said that during last 24 hours ,247 dengue suspects were brought to govt and private hospitals of the city out of which 206 were discharged after recovery.