Rainfall Increases Threat Of Dengue Larvae Spread

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:44 PM

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rains in the coming days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rains in the coming days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail chaudary has asked the residents to remove stagnant water to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that as the Met office has forecast more rains during the monsoon season compare to previous years besides COVID-19 has gripped the country there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

Dr Sohail said that health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

