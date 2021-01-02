UrduPoint.com
Rainfall Likely In Northern, Upper Parts In Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rainfall likely in northern, upper parts in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rain/snowfall is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in next 24 horus while fog is likely to prevail in central and south Punjab at isolated places.

Rain/snow is also expected in Murree and Galyat while cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during this time span Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country. A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Leh -16°C , Skardu -13 °C, Gupis, Astore -12 °C, Hunza, Kalam, Kalat -09 °C, Quetta, Bagrote -08°C, Gilgit -07°C, Srinagar, Zhob and Dalbandin -06 °C.

