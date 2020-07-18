Rainfall turns weather pleasant in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Rainfall was reported in several districts of the northern Sinfh on Saturday turning the weather pleasant in the aftermath of the prevailing blistering heat.

The showers started last night and early morning Saturday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehrofe, Ghotki, Jaccababad and adjoining areas, bringing the temperatures down.

Many parts of these cities areas suffered power outages and some parts of these cities were also flooded by rain water that gathered due to choked drains and nullahs.