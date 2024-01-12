Open Menu

Rainfed Areas To Remain Under Water Stress Conditions Due To Lack Of Rain:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rainfed areas to remain under water stress conditions due to lack of rain:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said that the rainfed areas will remain under water stress conditions next week due to persistent dry and cold weather conditions, advising the citizens to use water judiciously.

The PMD, in its advisory, informed that due to stable weather conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next week.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab during the next week.

Dense foggy conditions are also likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in patches. Frost is also expected to occur in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir.

Light rain with light snowfall over the mountains is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on January 13, January 16 and 17.

The PMD has also termed the rumours on social media regarding snowfall in plains of Punjab as baseless and urged the public to ignore fake information.

About the impacts, the PMD said that the rainfed areas will remain under water stress conditions so the general public is advised to use the water judiciously.

Due to foggy conditions in plain areas, day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degrees celsius below normal.

The farmers are advised to manage their crops and keep their livestock at warm places due to prevailing cold weather conditions.

The travellers are advised to remain extra cautious during foggy days.

The latest updates about the weather conditions can be accessed through https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Social Media Chitral January

Recent Stories

National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 1 ..

National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January

2 minutes ago
 ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

1 hour ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

2 hours ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

5 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

5 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

17 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

17 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

17 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan