Rainfed areas to remain under water stress conditions due to lack of rain:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said that the rainfed areas will remain under water stress conditions next week due to persistent dry and cold weather conditions, advising the citizens to use water judiciously.

The PMD, in its advisory, informed that due to stable weather conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next week.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab during the next week.

Dense foggy conditions are also likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in patches. Frost is also expected to occur in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir.

Light rain with light snowfall over the mountains is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on January 13, January 16 and 17.

The PMD has also termed the rumours on social media regarding snowfall in plains of Punjab as baseless and urged the public to ignore fake information.

About the impacts, the PMD said that the rainfed areas will remain under water stress conditions so the general public is advised to use the water judiciously.

Due to foggy conditions in plain areas, day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degrees celsius below normal.

The farmers are advised to manage their crops and keep their livestock at warm places due to prevailing cold weather conditions.

The travellers are advised to remain extra cautious during foggy days.

The latest updates about the weather conditions can be accessed through https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/.