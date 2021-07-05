Rains claim two lives, injure four in KP: PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two people have died while four others injured in rain-related incidents on Sunday night across the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a department established for coping with natural calamities, said three houses sustained partial damage due to rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said instructions have been issued for relief and rescue activities in the affected areas.

DG PDMA said all the district administrations had been instructed regarding prediction of rains and gusty winds to adopt precautionary measures.

Control Room of PDMA was functional 24/7, it said adding in case of any emergency situation contact could be made on helpline 1700.