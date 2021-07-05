UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rains Claim Two Lives, Injure Four In KP: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Rains claim two lives, injure four in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two people have died while four others injured in rain-related incidents on Sunday night across the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a department established for coping with natural calamities, said three houses sustained partial damage due to rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said instructions have been issued for relief and rescue activities in the affected areas.

DG PDMA said all the district administrations had been instructed regarding prediction of rains and gusty winds to adopt precautionary measures.

Control Room of PDMA was functional 24/7, it said adding in case of any emergency situation contact could be made on helpline 1700.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

22 minutes ago

Over 750,000 meals distributed in Tanzania, Kenya, ..

27 minutes ago

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

35 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

56 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

58 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.