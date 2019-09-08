UrduPoint.com
Rains Destroy Roads, Shops In Nawagai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

BAJAUR, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The traders and shopkeepers of Nawagai Bazar of the district here Sunday informed that massive destruction had occurred with recent torrential rains and flash flood of Saturday.

Talking to APP, Leader of Anjumane Tajran Sarhad Ali Qazi informed that the main road of Nawagai Bazar had destroyed due to flash flood and was not suitable for traffic.

He said the rain water had stored in Bazar due to non-availability of sanitation system.

He also demanded the authorities concerned and local members of national and provincial assemblies to take immediate steps for protection of the bazar.

More Stories From Pakistan

