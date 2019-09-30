UrduPoint.com
Rains Disrupt Routine Life In Shangla; Hailstorm Destroys Crops, Fruits

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

Rains disrupt routine life in Shangla; hailstorm destroys crops, fruits

The torrential rains continued on second consecutive day on Monday here disrupting routine life by suspending power supply and communication system in different areas of the district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The torrential rains continued on second consecutive day on Monday here disrupting routine life by suspending power supply and communication system in different areas of the district.

Due to heavy downpour over mountainous areas, the mercury level went down to 18C thus aggravating problems for the local people including closure of mobile signals.

Land sliding was reported on Chakaisar-Karora Road disrupting the smooth traffic flow where local machinery was deployed to clear the road.

The heavy hailstorm in upper areas played havoc to crops and fruits stretching over hundred hectors of land. The Met office predicted more rains in the area during coming days.

