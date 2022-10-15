UrduPoint.com

Rains, Floods Devastated Agricultural Sector In Sindh: SAU Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Rains, floods devastated agricultural sector in Sindh: SAU Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has said that rains and floods in Sindh had caused serious damages to Agriculture fields and it is the need of the hour to strive for the restoration of this essential sector

He emphasized the need of joint initiatives for rehabilitation in rains and flood affected areas of the province with incentives to growers for bringing the economic development back instead of importing agricultural products from abroad.

The VC expressed these remarks on Saturday while addressing the closing ceremony of a training session titled "Training of trainers on organic waste management through conventional and novel composting techniques from sustainable Agriculture and healthy environment" organized by Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) for social workers of 12 districts of the province.

He said that energy and other by-products are produced from agricultural waste and crop bark and leaves by progressive countries. Sindh used to burn 0.35 million tons of banana waste, but the Sindh Agriculture University has started working on the technology to produce fiber and compost from it, for which farmers are also being trained, he informed.

He said due to climate change, research on new seeds for better agricultural production has been intensified so that certified seeds could be available to farmers.

The chairperson of the Department of Soil Science Dr. Mahar-un-Nisa Memon while speaking on the occasion informed that the fertilizer produced from agricultural residues organic vegetables can be grown in small farms and households through kitchen gardening. The production of which can be marketed in urban and rural areas, she added.

Advisor to the Vice Chancellor for Planning and Development Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah said that such training programmes would have a positive impact on the rural economy of Sindh.

Training Supervisor Dr. Salim Maseeh said that SRSO social mobilizers have been trained in kitchen gardening and they would train about six thousand families in their respective districts.

Training Coordinator of SRSO Ruquia Naz Leghari, Iftikhar Hussain Jatoi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and others were also present during the ceremony where the Vice Chancellor distributed the certificates among the trainees.

