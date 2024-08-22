Rains Good For Paddy And Sugarcane Crops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Recent rains have left positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops while cotton and vegetables growers must follow the Agriculture Department's guidelines to protect their crops from negative effects of rains
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Recent rains have left positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops while cotton and vegetables growers must follow the Agriculture Department's guidelines to protect their crops from negative effects of rains.
A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that paddy crop had been cultivated on more than 6 million acres of land in Punjab. He said recent rains had left positive impact on rice crop. In Punjab sugarcane had been cultivated on more than 2 million acres of land, he said and added that ongoing weather pattern was very favourable for sugarcane crop as well.
Regarding cotton the spokesman said that it had been cultivated on 3.4 million acres in Punjab and in prevailing weather conditions the crop needed special attention.
He further said that cotton growers must ensure proper arrangements to drain out rain water from cotton field besides taking other steps for proper management of the crop.
Spokesman said that vegetables also required proper attention during rainy weather.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago