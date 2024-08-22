Open Menu

Rains Good For Paddy And Sugarcane Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Rains good for paddy and sugarcane crops

Recent rains have left positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops while cotton and vegetables growers must follow the Agriculture Department's guidelines to protect their crops from negative effects of rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Recent rains have left positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops while cotton and vegetables growers must follow the Agriculture Department's guidelines to protect their crops from negative effects of rains.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that paddy crop had been cultivated on more than 6 million acres of land in Punjab. He said recent rains had left positive impact on rice crop. In Punjab sugarcane had been cultivated on more than 2 million acres of land, he said and added that ongoing  weather pattern was very favourable for sugarcane crop as well.

Regarding cotton the spokesman said that it had been cultivated on 3.4 million acres in Punjab and in prevailing weather conditions the crop needed special attention.

He further said that cotton growers must ensure proper arrangements to drain out rain water from cotton field besides taking other steps for proper management of the crop.

Spokesman said that vegetables also required proper attention during rainy weather.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Water Agriculture Cotton From Million Rains

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan