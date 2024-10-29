Open Menu

Rains, Gusty Winds Likely: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted that rains and gusty winds are expected to bring some relief from the prevailing smog in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

The PMD further predicted, a westerly wave will likely affect western and upper parts of Pakistan from tonight.

Under these weather conditions, rains are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum on Monday night and Tuesday. Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places during the period. Windstorm is expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahuddin, Lahore and Sialkot.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31-33°C on Tuesday and 30-32°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Smog/mist occurred in Lahore and plains of Punjab which disturbed normal routine life by reducing visibility early morning and late at night. Smog/fog increased flu, eyesore, skin allergy and other weather related diseases. Health professionals have advised taking necessary precautions to avoid weather related diseases. They suggested taking extra care of children and elderly people.

