Rains, gusty winds predicted for scattered KP places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain associated with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall and hail storms may also occur at isolated places in the province.

The rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and may trigger land sliding in the vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised the tourists to adopt all precautionary measures while travelling to upper parts of the province and remain abreast of the weather situation. DG PDMA said the emergency centres were fully operational and in case of any query people can contact on helpline number 1700 of the PDMA.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C each in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Mirkhani.