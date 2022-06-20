UrduPoint.com

Rains, Gusty Winds Predicted For Scattered KP Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Rains, gusty winds predicted for scattered KP places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain associated with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall and hail storms may also occur at isolated places in the province.

The rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and may trigger land sliding in the vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised the tourists to adopt all precautionary measures while travelling to upper parts of the province and remain abreast of the weather situation. DG PDMA said the emergency centres were fully operational and in case of any query people can contact on helpline number 1700 of the PDMA.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C each in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Mirkhani.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Hail Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner I Khan May All

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

39 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

57 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he wonâ€™t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he wonâ€™t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.