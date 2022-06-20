UrduPoint.com

Rains Intensify Threat Of Dengue Larvae Breeding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The present spell of showers in the Rawalpindi region has increased the threat of dengue 'larvae breeding', which requires extraordinary measures to handle it urgently as the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rains in the upcoming days.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq, while talking to APP, said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The CEO informed that surveillance was underway to detect the occurrence of dengue larvae, while punitive actions were also taken against dengue SOPs violators.

She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as the accumulation of water after rain was a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.

Dr Lubna advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.

She updated that the dengue fever condition was under control in Rawalpindi, and only eight cases had been reported this year while the health department has devised a comprehensive policy to cope with any situation.

She said a full-scale fumigation drive was being carried out in different district localities, especially where dengue larva has been found.

The CEO urged the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment./395

