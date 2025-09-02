Open Menu

Rains Inundate Localities In Peshawar As Admin Seems Powerless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The spell of monsoon rains continues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing the Budhni Nullah in Peshawar to overflow and submerge low-lying areas of the city.

Floodwaters have entered mosques, seminaries, homes, shops, and schools, leaving local residents helpless. They complained that no authority has come forward to address their plight.

The administration also appears powerless, waiting for the water level to recede on its own.

Hundreds of houses have been affected in areas including Sardar Colony on Charsadda Road, Mathra on Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh, board and nearby localities. Streets have turned into ponds, while agricultural fields are also inundated.

Meanwhile, BRT authorities have partially suspended services after underpasses were flooded, leaving thousands of commuters in distress.

