Rains lash parts of upper KP, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The rain continued lashing Upper parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Peshawar during last 24 hours, turning weather chilly besides ending the long dry spell.

According to Met Office, rain has been reported from Peshawar, Lower Dir and Upper Dir, Pattan Kohistan, Kalam Swat, Malam Jabba Swat, Chitral, Nowshera, Charsadda, Saidu Sharif Swat, Kakol Abbaottabad, Charat and Takht Bhai Mardan during last 24 hours.

The Met Office predicated more rain with thunderstorm in upper areas and snowfall over the hills of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during next 24 hours.

In some places, hailstorms with storms are also expected in the province.

Till 10:30 a.m today, maximum 30 millimeters rains has been reported at Lower Dir, 22mm at Upper Dir, 22mm at Pattan Lower Kohistan, 20mm at Kalam, 9mm at Malam Jabba, 5 mm each at Chitral, Parachinar, Mir Khai, Darosh, four kilometers at Saidu Sharif and one millimeter each at Balakot, Peshawar, Charat and Takht Bhai Mardan.