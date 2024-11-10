Rains Likely In Lahore, Other Smog-hit Areas In Punjab: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains of varying intensities to provide some respite from the prevailing smog in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.
As per the PMD release, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over upper parts of the country which will likely strengthen on Sunday night.
Under the influence of these weather systems, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.
On Sunday night, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in the Potohar region, Attock, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and surrounding areas.
On Monday, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.
The rains, though scattered and light, will likely provide some relief by decreasing smog intensity in parts of the province.
Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17-19°C on Monday and 16-18°C on Tuesday.
It is worth mentioning here that smog persisted in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas for the last 24 hours.
PDM further reported that fog (in patches) persisted in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Khanpur, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings. Dense fog prevailed at isolated places during night hours.
Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the mercury dropped to 11°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.
In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.
