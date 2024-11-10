Open Menu

Rains Likely In Lahore, Other Smog-hit Areas In Punjab: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Rains likely in Lahore, other smog-hit areas in Punjab: PMD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains of varying intensities to provide some respite from the prevailing smog in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

As per the PMD release, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over upper parts of the country which will likely strengthen on Sunday night.

Under the influence of these weather systems, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

On Sunday night, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in the Potohar region, Attock, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and surrounding areas.

On Monday, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.

The rains, though scattered and light, will likely provide some relief by decreasing smog intensity in parts of the province.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17-19°C on Monday and 16-18°C on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning here that smog persisted in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas for the last 24 hours.

PDM further reported that fog (in patches) persisted in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Khanpur, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings. Dense fog prevailed at isolated places during night hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the mercury dropped to 11°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Khanpur Attock Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

23 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

24 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

24 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan