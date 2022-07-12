Rains likely to continue in most districts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rains are likely to continue in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Tuesday.

The official said PDMA has also issued a letter to all the district administrations and concerned agencies of the province to remain alert about landslides and floods in sensitive areas of the province due to strong winds and rains.

The official said that heavy rains in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan also cause floods and urban flooding in the canals.

He said rains are likely to continue till Friday, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Director General PDMA directs district administration to ensure availability of small and large machinery in case of any untoward situation due to rains and asks tourists to take special precautions during the trip and be aware of the weather situation.

In any case of emergency, PDMA"s Emergency Operation Center is fully operational. The public should report any untoward incident to 1700, the spokesperson PDMA said while quoting DG PDMA.