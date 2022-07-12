UrduPoint.com

Rains Likely To Continue In Most Districts Across KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rains likely to continue in most districts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rains are likely to continue in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Tuesday.

The official said PDMA has also issued a letter to all the district administrations and concerned agencies of the province to remain alert about landslides and floods in sensitive areas of the province due to strong winds and rains.

The official said that heavy rains in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan also cause floods and urban flooding in the canals.

He said rains are likely to continue till Friday, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Director General PDMA directs district administration to ensure availability of small and large machinery in case of any untoward situation due to rains and asks tourists to take special precautions during the trip and be aware of the weather situation.

In any case of emergency, PDMA"s Emergency Operation Center is fully operational. The public should report any untoward incident to 1700, the spokesperson PDMA said while quoting DG PDMA.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Swabi Tank All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.