Rains Play Havoc With KP; 36 Killed, 2391 Houses Damaged

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The widespread rains with thunderstorms and winds have played havoc with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where as many as 36 people have so far been killed 53 injured and 2391 houses damaged.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the current rain spell that started on April 12 in the province has claimed huge losses, adding that out of 2,391 damaged houses, 388 were destroyed and the rest were partially damaged.

In a report of losses, the authority said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, PDMA had released Rs 110 million for rain-affected people while relief goods were also provided to the district administrations.

