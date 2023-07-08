Open Menu

Rains, Possible Flood: Rana Saleem Directed For Timely Measures To Save Schools Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Rains, possible flood: Rana Saleem directed for timely measures to save schools infrastructure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary School education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, directed timely precautionary measures and better strategies to save the infrastructure of schools in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts in view of monsoon rains and possible flood.

He directed officials to make the coordination system with concerned district administrations more effective and efficient.

He was addressing a meeting of the Education Sector Working Group set up to assess the situation of emergency preparedness, response plan and disaster risk reduction in view of monsoon rains and possible floods in the districts of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan at the Education Secretariat.

Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Muhammad Faisal Shahzad, Saif-ur- Rehman Khan and others participated.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said that the infrastructure of schools in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur was destroyed, while many school buildings were destroyed due to the worst flood of history and dangerous monsoon rains last year.

He said that natural calamities were increasing after climate change in the world. This is the reason why advance measures should be taken keeping in mind the point of prevention from natural calamities.

Disaster Risk Reduction was the imposition of disaster risk reduction policies and strategies in flood-affected schools to prevent the risk of new disasters.

He said that targets and specific objectives should be determined immediately to reduce the risks of disasters during possible floods.

While giving a briefing, it was said that 46 schools were damaged completely and 325 schools partially in DG Khan district during last year's flood.

Similarly,12 schools were damaged completely and 528 schools were partially in Rajanpur district.

The international organization UNICEF and other welfare organizations played an important role in providing educational facilities to the children in the flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur From Rains

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan