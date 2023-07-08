Rains, possible flood: Rana Saleem directed for timely measures to save schools infrastructure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary School education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, directed timely precautionary measures and better strategies to save the infrastructure of schools in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts in view of monsoon rains and possible flood.

He directed officials to make the coordination system with concerned district administrations more effective and efficient.

He was addressing a meeting of the Education Sector Working Group set up to assess the situation of emergency preparedness, response plan and disaster risk reduction in view of monsoon rains and possible floods in the districts of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan at the Education Secretariat.

Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Muhammad Faisal Shahzad, Saif-ur- Rehman Khan and others participated.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said that the infrastructure of schools in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur was destroyed, while many school buildings were destroyed due to the worst flood of history and dangerous monsoon rains last year.

He said that natural calamities were increasing after climate change in the world. This is the reason why advance measures should be taken keeping in mind the point of prevention from natural calamities.

Disaster Risk Reduction was the imposition of disaster risk reduction policies and strategies in flood-affected schools to prevent the risk of new disasters.

He said that targets and specific objectives should be determined immediately to reduce the risks of disasters during possible floods.

While giving a briefing, it was said that 46 schools were damaged completely and 325 schools partially in DG Khan district during last year's flood.

Similarly,12 schools were damaged completely and 528 schools were partially in Rajanpur district.

The international organization UNICEF and other welfare organizations played an important role in providing educational facilities to the children in the flood-affected areas.