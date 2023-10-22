Rains, snow end dry spell in AJK: AJK lashes with second spell of rains, snowfall of just starting winter:

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct. 22 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Oct, 2023) With the much-awaited rains in plains and snow fall on upper reaches, the dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, ended Saturday night.

The inclement weather led to a dip in the day temperature. However, the night temperature improved to iintolerablr chillness in the top mountainous terrain of the liberated territory.

The persistent dryness since past .any days in various parts of AJK caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides ongoing gradual reduction of the water level in rivers and dams to considerable extent because of the lack of rains in plains and snowfall at upper reaches in the region.

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received second spell of the rainfall of the winter in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the State mid night of Saturday and Sunday.

Various parts of the AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas of the state lashed with the down pour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm mid last night turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

Top mountainous Forward Kahota, Haveili. Neelam and Leepa vallies received rainfall since last mid night and the population in the snow-clad Neelam valley particularly went confined in to their houses, some of the dwellers of the snow-clad areas of Haveili and other vallies told this APP Correspondent over telephone on Sunday.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at mid last night which was continuing intermittently reducing the day temperature to greater extent.

Meteorological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours.