Rains, snowfall forecast in upper parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast rain with gusty winds, hailstorm and snowfall over high mountains in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Kurram, and Kohat districts during next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather would remain partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the period however, gusty winds and dust storms forecast in Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.

I.Khan and Karak.

It said that the weather would become cold in upper parts of the province after the downpour and snowfall over hills.

The weather remained mainly dry in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours with minimum temperature recorded 03C in Kalam while the minimum temperature recorded in other districts of the provinces was: Peshawar 14C, Bannu 15, Mardan 16, Balakot 12, Chitral 08, DI Khan 19, Parachinar 07, Kohat 17, Dir and Malamjabba 07.