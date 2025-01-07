Rains, snowfall in Hazara Division bring relief from seasonal diseases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The recent spell of rains and snowfall in Hazara Division on Tuesday has been hailed as a blessing, offering much-needed relief from seasonal diseases.

Dr. Qazi Muhammad Nasir, a local expert, highlighted the positive impact of the rains during an interview with the Associated Press of Pakistan.

He pointed out that the rains and have effectively reduced smog in district Haripur, which had been causing a surge in respiratory and skin diseases. Dr. Nasir noted that dry winter conditions had led to a marked increase in health issues such as throat infections, respiratory allergies, eye diseases, asthma, and chest infections. Thousands of residents across Hazara Division were falling victim to these ailments on a daily basis. However, the onset of rains is expected to bring immediate relief.

“Due to the dry and harsh winter, households were struggling with various health problems, especially throat and respiratory allergies. Children were the worst affected, with cases of asthma and respiratory illnesses rising significantly,” Dr. Nasir explained. He expressed optimism that the rains would lead to a substantial decline in these conditions, bringing much-needed respite to families.

District Agriculture Officer Faheem Jadoon told to APP that in addition to health benefits, the rains and snowfall have proven to be a boon for agriculture, particularly in rain-fed areas. He emphasized the importance of these rains for crops, stating, “The recent rainfall is extremely beneficial for agriculture, especially for crops in barani (rain-fed) areas. These rains will significantly improve soil moisture levels, which is crucial for crop growth and yield.”

Faheem Jadoon said that farmers in the region are also expressing relief as the rains are expected to enhance the productivity of wheat and other seasonal crops. For many, this timely precipitation has rekindled hopes for a better harvest after a prolonged dry spell that had raised concerns about agricultural output, adding he said.

The recent rain and snowfall, though overdue, has brought with it a wave of optimism and relief for both health and agriculture sectors, marking a significant respite for the people of Hazara Division.