Rains, storms affect 293 feeders, 40% restored: PESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Heavy rains, winds and hailstorms in the province the other day affected 293 electricity feeders across the province, said a PESCO spokesman on Wednesday here.

He said electricity on 40 percent affected feeders has been restored while work on the remaining faulty feeders was in progress.

The feeders that were affected due to weather condition in the province included 50 in Khyber Circle, 52 in Bannu Circle, 68 in Peshawar Circle, 7 in Hazara-1 Circle, 03 in Hazara-2 Circle, 03 in Mardan Circle, 5 in Swabi Circle and 18 in Swat circle. Work on these feeders was in progress, the PESCO said.

PESCO chief, Muhammad Jabbar Khan has urged upon the consumers to adopt all precautionary measures during the rainy season to avoid occurrence of any mishap.

The PESCO field staff has also been directed to take precautionary measures while fixing the faulty lines. He said in some areas due to falling of trees and breakage of lines, the restoration of electricity may take a little extra time.

He said he was himself monitoring the restoration of the electricity process adding that the PESCO officials and officers were tirelessly working on the restoration process by putting their lives in danger.

In case of any complaint, he said consumers can contact PESCO helpline number 118 or landline numbers, 091-9292208 or 091-9212010. He also sought cooperation from the consumers of the affected feeders in this regard.