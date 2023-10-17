Open Menu

Rains To Bring About Positive Impact On Rabi Crops, Particularly Wheat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The initial winter rains are poised to bring about a positive impact on all seasonal major and minor crops, fruit orchards and vegetable farms, particularly its instrumental for wheat sowing in both rain-fed and arid regions to achieve higher yields during the season.

The rainfall will facilitate farmers in rain-fed areas in preparing their lands for the sowing of Rabi crops, especially wheat, as there will be ample moisture available for cultivating all seasonal crops well in time and get proper output in the country.

Commenting on the benefits of current rains in Rabi crops, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that these rains are particularly blessings for wheat farmers of rain-fed areas as the farmers are preparing their land for crop cultivation.

The availability of sufficient content of moisture will bolster the seed germination to produce healthy plants, ultimately leading to an increase in local wheat output for the season, he said adding that it would also help to reduce environmental pollution and have positive impact for human health as well .

These rains will beneficial for wheat, being a significant cash crop of the season and a Primary source for meeting domestic staple food requirements.

They are expected to have a positive effect on wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas across the country, as well as on oil seeds like mustard and canola.

The rains are anticipated to have a positive impact on wheat cultivation in the Potohar region and other rain-fed areas across the country, he said adding that a considerable number of small-scale farmers engage in cultivating various minor crops and seasonal vegetables in these regions.

He further informed that timely rains will play a crucial role in augmenting their farm income by boosting output, adding that farmers must use the seeds of approval verities in order to get maximum per-acre out to enhance their farm income.

Dr Ali further said that government had introduced special incentives for farmers to grow oil seeds in order to reduce reliance on imported edible oil, which was consuming huge amount of foreign exchange annually, adding that these rains would impact positively all oil seeds like canola and mustard sown over a large area across the country.

