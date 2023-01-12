UrduPoint.com

Rains To Have Good Effect On Potohar Region Crops

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Rains to have good effect on Potohar region crops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The ongoing spell of rains will have a good effect on standing wheat while the gram crop was expected to be a major beneficiary.

This was stated by the former Director of the Punjab Agriculture Department, Rawalpindi Dr Shahid Sajjad here Thursday.

The Director told APP that rainfall was the major source of raising the crops in the rain-fed area and Gram was the next biggest crop that was dependent on rains owing to it being a barani (rain-fed) area crop.

Meanwhile, Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Aslam advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threats.

He said that the prevailing weather conditions were suitable for the attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid the spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals was very essential.

Aslam advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and not to give them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams of unrefined sugar(gur) to pregnant and milk-giving animals daily to decrease the cold effect.

The Met Office reported on Thursday that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and was likely to persist till Friday.

The Rawalpindi region received around 15 mm of rain during the last hours while the met office predicted more rains and snowfall over the hills in the district./395

