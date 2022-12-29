Rains turns weather cold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Light rain turned the weather cold as the city received first rain of winter here on Thursday.

According to local Met department, light to moderate rain with cold winds would continued intermittently entire day.

The current rain would prevent people from the seasonal diseases especially cough and flu.

Agri experts said that recent rain would impact fruitful results on wheat and sugarcane crops.