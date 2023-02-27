UrduPoint.com

Rains With Snow Over Hills Forecast For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Rains with snow over hills forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center has forecast intermittent rains with thunderstorms in most parts of the province from Tuesday evening with snow in hilly areas.

It said that the intermittent rain would continue till March 2 (Thursday) with isolated heavy hailstorms.

Meanwhile, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely to prevail during the next 24 hours at isolated places in upper KP while dry weather would persist in other parts of the province.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow March From Rains

Recent Stories

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

17 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

14 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.