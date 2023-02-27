Rains with snow over hills forecast for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center has forecast intermittent rains with thunderstorms in most parts of the province from Tuesday evening with snow in hilly areas.

It said that the intermittent rain would continue till March 2 (Thursday) with isolated heavy hailstorms.

Meanwhile, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely to prevail during the next 24 hours at isolated places in upper KP while dry weather would persist in other parts of the province.