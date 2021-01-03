Rain/snowfall likely in upper parts, hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in next 24 hours while fog is likely to persist at isolated places in south Punjab during morning hours.

Cold and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country during this time span.

A strong westerly wave is present over northeastern parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday, Met office reported on Sunday.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan whereas cold and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and northern areas during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained, Kashmir: Anantnag 19mm, Jammu (City 12mm, Airport 11mm), Hajira 09mm, Srinagar (City 06mm, Airport 03mm), Garhi Dupatta, Kotli 05mm, Chakoti 04mm, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 03mm), Barnala 03mm, Rawalakot 01mm , Punjab: Narowal 09mm, Sialkot (Airport 08mm, City 02mm), Gujranwala 06mm, Hafizabad, Murree 05mm, Mandi Bahauddin 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 03mm, Kakul 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm.

Lowest temperature recorded on Sunday were Skardu -13°C, Leh, Gupis,Astore -12°C, Ziarat -10°C, Kalat -09°C, Quetta, Kalam, Bagrote -08°C, Gilgit -07°C, Zhob, Dalbandin -06°C, Parachinar -05°C and Dir -04°C.