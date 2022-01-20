UrduPoint.com

Rain/Snowfall Predicted During Weekend: Admin Issues Advisory For Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issues advisory for tourists

Rawalpindi district administration on Thursday issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Thursday issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

According to a district administration spokesman, the new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists advising them not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall.

He informed that the Met office had predicted that another weather system is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree, Islamabad and other areas from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The Met Office had also informed moderate to heavy snowfall at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali and other areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali and other areas on Saturday and Sunday therefore the tourists had been advised to follow the instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi and other areas during the weekend. There is also possibility of landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat and other areas.

He informed that the prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside in plains of Punjab during the period.

Rawalpindi District Administration had set up a special control room in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he added.

The control room would work round the clock till Jan 25 under the supervision of Incharge Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters Anishah Hashmi. The citizens can contact the control room on 051-9292963.

The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said. The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

He informed that the district administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree.

All the authorities concerned had been advised to remain alert and also take all necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid loss of life and property, he added.

In addition to 268 personnel of the district police that were deployed to facilitate the tourists, three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides were also deployed in the hill station, he said.

Special pickets had also been established on all routes that lead to Murree to avert trouble and the tourists had been asked not to park their vehicles on the side of the roads so that flow of traffic remains smooth.

395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Punjab Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Alert Rawalpindi Lead Chakwal Jhelum Attock May Sunday All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belaru ..

Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

2 minutes ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

2 minutes ago
 China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address M ..

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally ..

5 minutes ago
 US, NATO Not Seeking to Jeopardize Russia's Securi ..

US, NATO Not Seeking to Jeopardize Russia's Security - Blinken

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.