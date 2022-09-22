Rain/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Kasur 15mm, Gujranwala 05, Sialkot (Airport 03) and Lahore (Airport 02mm).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sibbi, Nokkundi, Bhakkar, Joharabad and Nurpur Thal 40 C.