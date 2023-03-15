Rain,thunderstorm to grip most parts of country from Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated few heavy falls and hailstorm and occasional gaps is expected in most parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock and other parts of the country from Thursday to Monday (March 16-20).

According to the weather forecast, a westerly wave is likely to enter the country and grip the upper and central parts on Friday, persisting until Monday.

The Met Office has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Infrastructure and standing crops may be damaged due to wind-hailstorm, and local authorities have been warned to be prepared to cope with possible landslides in hilly areas.

Day temperatures are expected to fall by 6 C to 8°C during the spell, and tourists have been advised to remain cautious.

The Barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to benefit from the rain.

The rain wind dust and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 16 to 20.

While, rain will occur in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin from Friday (evening/night) to Sunday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls & hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from Friday (evening/night) to Monday.