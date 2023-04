Rain/thunderstorm winds expected in most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

Met Office predicted that isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from tonight (Saturday).

It is to mention here that mainly dry weather remained in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm held in Upper Sindh, East/South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Rawalakot. However, dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall(mm) recorded during last 24 hour including Sindh: Karachi (Masroor Base, Gulshan e Hadeed 18, Old Airport 17, Faisal Base 10, Surjani 08, Quaidabad 07, Keamari 06, Orangi, Nazimabad, Jinnah Terminal 05 and Saddar 01), Punjab: Khanpur 10, Kasur, Chakwal 06, Balochistan: Lasbella, Sibbi 06, Gwadar 02, Jiwani 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's was in Bhakkar 37.