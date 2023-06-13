UrduPoint.com

Rain/thunderstorms From Jun 13 To 18 In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center has said that another westerly weather system had entered in Hazara division with a possibility of rainfall, dust storms and hailstorms in various regions including Abbottabad.

It said the weather system would affect districts including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and Kohsitan and the rain would continue from June 13-18.

Landowners were advised to take timely measures for protecting their crops and grains while livestock owners should also take precautions for safeguarding their animals from strong winds and rainfall.

Residents living around waterways were informed about the weather conditions and asked to contact the following numbers in case of any emergency, District Control Room Abbottabad: 09929310553, Rescue Emergency Services: 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Helpline No. 1700.

PDMA has also directed the district administrations to monitor traffic leading to the checkpoints, tourist spots and ensure the safety and security of lives and properties.

