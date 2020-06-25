UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Rainwater Accumulation In Cotton Field Not Good'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

'Rainwater accumulation in cotton field not good'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab agriculture department advised farmers to make proper arrangements to avoid accumulation of rainwater in cotton fields.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday, "More rains are not good for proper growth of cotton.

" He said farmers should drain, rainwater in nearby empty fields or in sugarcane fields to protect cotton from adverse impact of rainwater.

He said, "If rainwater stands in cotton fields for more than 24 hours it stops growth of the crop and if water remains there for 48 hours then cotton plants start decaying." He said that rainwater not only leads to growth of weeds but insects also which, he added, was harmful for cotton.

Farmers should follow the agriculture department guidelines to keep cotton crop protected fromweeds and insects.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Cotton From Rains

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.