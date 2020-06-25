'Rainwater accumulation in cotton field not good'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab agriculture department advised farmers to make proper arrangements to avoid accumulation of rainwater in cotton fields.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday, "More rains are not good for proper growth of cotton.

" He said farmers should drain, rainwater in nearby empty fields or in sugarcane fields to protect cotton from adverse impact of rainwater.

He said, "If rainwater stands in cotton fields for more than 24 hours it stops growth of the crop and if water remains there for 48 hours then cotton plants start decaying." He said that rainwater not only leads to growth of weeds but insects also which, he added, was harmful for cotton.

Farmers should follow the agriculture department guidelines to keep cotton crop protected fromweeds and insects.