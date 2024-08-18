Open Menu

Rainwater Being Drained From Sargodha City: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Rainwater being drained from Sargodha city: official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Sargodha Municipal Corporation has been working relentlessly to drain rainwater following recent heavy monsoon downpours.

This was stated by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch while talking to APP on Sunday.

Under the supervision of the Commissioner Sargodha and Administrator Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan, every employee of the MC had been working tirelessly, successfully completing the water drainage mission in a limited time-frame, she said.

The CO said despite facing challenges such as 60-year-old dilapidated sewerage lines, old disposal machinery, and limited staff and resources, the MC teams had been striving to address the basic problems faced by the citizens.

On Friday, the city received a record 96mm rainfall, and to drain out the rainwater, the staff kept the disposal motors running continuously, she said. Citizens of Sargodha should contact the MC control room in case of any emergency, she advised.

