Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

Rainwater cleared from low-lying areas: Wasa

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) during yesterday rain removed water from most of the low-lying areas of the city in five hours and also extended help to drain out rainwater from certain areas which are not under its control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) during yesterday rain removed water from most of the low-lying areas of the city in five hours and also extended help to drain out rainwater from certain areas which are not under its control.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said this while addressing a press conference at Wasa Headquarters on Wednesday.

He said, "The Wasa staff deserves appreciation in this regard as planning to deal with monsoon rain started some months back." Zahid Aziz said the Wasa had already completed cleaning/desilting process of some 5,186Km long sewer and drain lines and this actually helped in timely managing rainwater in less time.

There was a process of water drainage and the staff was placed in field as per requirement, he maintained.

Heavy rainwater was drained out in less time because it was ensured that there was no breach in nullahs through which water was taken to the River Ravi, he maintained.

He said that there were 113 small pumping stations in the city and 13 big disposal/pumping stations and all out arrangements were made for uninterrupted working of these pumping stations.

The MD also thanked the Punjab government which gave approval for tunnel boring project and added that this project would be completed at a cost of Rs 14 billion.

He said that financial assistance regarding this project would be provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He said under this project through tunnel boring sewerage would be installed from Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz congratulated officers and staff for making good arrangements in draining out rainwater in less time.

He also thanked the Punjab government for giving approval for tunnel boring and Haji camp project.

