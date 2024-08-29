Rainwater Drainage Operation Carried Out In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A rainwater drainage operation was carried out across Sargodha city following a heavy rainfall, on Thursday.
According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim has personally been overseeing the field operations, ensuring a swift and efficient response.
Joining him in this endeavour are 16 administrative and municipal officers, including Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch, and Chief Officer District Council Asadullah Hariya. Additionally, 22 supervisors, over 400 workers, and four sucker machines have been deployed to various areas.
The DC also directed encroachment and building inspectors to remain in the field.
The traffic police were instructed to maintain smooth traffic flow at intersections and roads. Muhammad Wasim inspected roads, streets, and neighborhoods both within and outside the city, prioritising the removal of rainwater from all areas. He assured people that all departments were on high alert and working diligently to provide relief to the public.
The deputy commissioner expressed confidence that the situation would improve soon and urged citizens to appreciate the efforts of the staff and workers involved in the drainage operation. He confirmed that all disposal systems were functional and being monitored by dedicated officers.
Furthermore, FESCO commenced the process of restoring electricity supply.
