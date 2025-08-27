Rainwater harvesting & Injection Wells essential to capture monsoon rains, Says expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Professor of Water Resources Engineering at NED University, Dr. Syed Imran Ahmed on Wednesday underlined the necessity of capturing rainwater through harvesting systems and directing it into the ground via injection wells, with adequate surface filtration to ensure water quality.

During a special conversation with a local news outlet, the expert outlined strategies for optimizing urban water management during the monsoon season.

He pointed out that simple technologies like rainwater harvesting systems and injection wells can significantly increase groundwater recharge if properly implemented.

Dr. Imran emphasized that filtration at the surface is critical to ensure water quality before it seeps underground. His recommendations highlight practical steps that, if adopted widely, could help alleviate the water crisis faced by many regions.

Highlighting progress in Lahore, Dr.

Ahmed explained that similar rainwater harvesting and injection well projects have already begun there.

When asked about Karachi, he acknowledged that the city has ample opportunity to improve its rainwater conservation and groundwater replenishment practices.

In response to the question, he stressed that focused efforts and investment are essential for Karachi to make meaningful advances in water sustainability.

To support these efforts, Dr. Ahmed highlighted a 10-well project recently launched to enhance groundwater recharge in the region.

This initiative involves installing multiple injection wells designed to channel filtered rainwater directly into depleted aquifers.

He encouraged authorities to monitor and expand such projects, stressing that replicating this model across other vulnerable areas could play a vital role in addressing long-term water scarcity.