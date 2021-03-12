'Rainwater Harvesting 'system to be completed at MCR in March ;Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that a rainwater harvesting system is being set up at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation(MCR) office to save rainwater and raise the groundwater level which would be completed during this month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that a rainwater harvesting system is being set up at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation(MCR) office to save rainwater and raise the groundwater level which would be completed during this month.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation office here Friday, the commissioner apprised the meeting that "Rain Harvesting System' would also be set up at the Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi to attract the other government and private institutions to save the rainwater.

Mehmood said that 'Rainwater Harvesting' is a low-cost system and was being installed at the RMC office at the cost of Rs. 3.5 lacs.

Giving details about the installation, he said that a seven feet deep tank containing sand and rocks has been dug in the lowest part of the RMC building and the rainwater collected on the roof of the RMC would join the water table after passing through a six-inch boring pipe that would be 150 to 200 feet deep.

Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the meeting that flats are also being constructed for the staff of RMC and work on the project has also been kicked out that would be completed soon.

He said that a motorcycle scheme was also being introduced for the field staff of RMC under which motorcycles would be given to them on low markup and easy installments.

The Commissioner said that shops and flats of MCR would be auctioned on March 18.

Chief Officer RMC Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials attended the meeting.