Rainwater Harvesting To Overcome Urban Areas' Water Scarcity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' water scarcity

The country's overwhelming population residing in urban areas is facing acute shortage of water, which could be overcome through rainwater harvesting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The country's overwhelming population residing in urban areas is facing acute shortage of water, which could be overcome through rainwater harvesting.

This was stated by chairperson Subh-e-Nou Shahida Kausar, who was actively working on environmental issues and health crisis through her forum.

She said it was simple, easy to develop and a long-lasting solution to manage water, which was drained from the roof of every house during the rains.

Shahida said, "Monsoon season is ahead and there is also projection of rains in the coming weather patterns. It is high time to mobilise the masses for adopting this environment-friendly practice to manage our households through sustainable solutions".

She said that it was very simple to accumulate rainwater for household use and drinking purposes. A water tank of 200-500 litres and water pipes fitting with the roof would easily pour the rainwater into the tank to get stored.

To a question, she said it took Rs25,000 to install a single water tank with all its operational cost at a house for rainwater utilization.

She noted that Subh-e-Nou had installed such rainwater harvesting tanks in different public private schools of the Federal capital. She urged the government to support this initiative to help overcome water shortage issues in mega cities of the country.

