Rainwater Removed From City Area
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Faisalabad received 33 millimeter (mm) rain on Thursday night and WASA teams drained rainwater on Friday morning.
WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz said that Faisalabad had received average 33 mm rain on Thursday night which inundated the low-lying areas and created problems for residents and passersby.
However, the entire WASA machinery including its field staff was activated with a clear-cut direction to remove the rainwater on an urgent basis. The WASA staff used generators and sucker machines for draining out the rainwater, he said and added that strict monitoring of all disposal stations was ensured during the operation.
